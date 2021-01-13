Funeral services for Mr. George A. Smith will begin at 10:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021 at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church of Meridian with Pastor Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Newton County Memorial Gardens in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Smith, 86, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Laird Hospital of Union.

Mr. George was born March 17, 1934 in Amory, MS, he went on to retire as director of MS Regional Housing Authority Region 5 where he served over 30 years. He was currently President of North Decatur Association. George was a veteran of the US Navy, Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves. Mr. Smith attended Community Seventh Day Adventist Church of Meridian as long as his health permitted. He was a proud Son of The South his entire life and was also a member of The Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

Mr. George is survived by his children, Shelia Stamper (Richard), Brenda Harper (Benjamin), and Stuart Smith (Michaelle) all of Decatur, MS. Grandchildren Adria Miles (Justin), Nathan Stamper (Leanne), Matthew Smith, Cameron Harper (Mystie), Marcus Smith, Caleb Harper, Caitlin Hoggard (Cade), Savannah Glover (Chuck), and Sydnee Smith. 17 great-grandchildren; Brothers, Bud Smith (Felicia), and Milton Smith (Dianne), as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois Smith; and his parents Albert and Biddie Smith.

The family request memorial donations be made to the Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Stamper, Cameron Harper, Matthew Smith, Marcus Smith, Justin Miles, and Cade Hoggard.

The Smith Family will receive guest from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

