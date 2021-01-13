Graveside services for Mr. William “Puddin” Harper will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, 74, of Fairhope, AL passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Meridian, MS.

Mr. Harper served in the US Army for over 40 years where he retired as a 1 st Sergeant Major. William was a teacher for the ROTC and was also active in the Meridian Little Theatre for 25 years. William and his wife were currently residents of Fairhope, AL.

Mr. Harper is survived by his wife, Jan Harper; stepsons, John Mutziger, Jr (Bay) and Wesley Mutziger (Clair). Two brothers, John Harper and Richard Harper (Debora) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mr. William Lee is preceded in death by his parents, John Lee Harper, Sr. and Mildred Harper.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Anderson Regional Medical Center Cancer Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

The family will receive guests from 9:00 am-10:00 am at the funeral home. Facial coverings must be worn to attend services.

