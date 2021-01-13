MSDH halts new appointments due to vaccine shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday it has no additional COVID-19 vaccines and cannot take more appointments right now. However, every person who already has an appointment will be vaccinated.

The agency said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February that should help put additional shots in people’s arms.

MSDH explained that it had a vaccine distribution plan in place that has been significantly altered in the last few days, especially in the last 24 hours. It said neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website were designed to accommodate what the agency calls a ‘monumental surge’ of calls and traffic.

“We understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans. We will certainly keep all Mississippians updated regarding additional vaccine.”

In a news release, MSDH said Mississippians should understand that “we can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability. We will open additional vaccination appointments as we receive more vaccine.”

In the meantime, MSDH said all Mississippians, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to follow protective guidelines, avoiding social gatherings and wearing a mask when around others outside your household.

