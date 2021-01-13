Sleet fell and thunder roared Wednesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A disturbance passing through our area Wednesday morning managed to squeeze out enough wintry precipitation to cause travel concerns during the morning commute.

The main culprit causing problems was sleet. Numerous viewers shared their photos of what they say when they woke up and looked outside Wednesday morning.

Sleet is formed when snow falls from a cloud, melts in the air, and then refreezes into an ice pellet before hitting the ground.

The morning sleet caused slippery roadways across the area, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Wednesday morning’s winter weather also brought with it something unusual: thunder sleet! Some of our viewers reported hearing rumbles of thunder as the sleet moved through. This is a rare occurrence!

Graupel, which forms when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal, also fell Wednesday morning.

