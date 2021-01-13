Sleet possible in spots this morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parts of the area are seeing sleet early this morning. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of East Mississippi (except for Jones and Wayne Counties) until 10 this morning. Use extra caution on the roadways, especially when driving over bridges and overpasses. A freezing fog advisory is in effect for Sumter, Marengo, Pickens, Hale, and Greene Counties until 9 a.m. Use your low beam headlights when driving through fog and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Also use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses here as well.

The sleet from early this morning will be replaced by a rain showers after 8 this morning. We’ll then be dry entirely by this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs today look to climb into the low-50s. Thursday and Friday will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb to 60 degrees by Thursday, but a weak and dry disturbance will knock down high temperatures back into the low-50s on Friday.

We’ll see small rain chances on Sunday, MLK Day, and on Tuesday. No major impacts are expected. Morning lows will dip into the upper-20s on Saturday morning. We’ll drop below freezing again Monday morning. Afternoon highs on Martin Luther King Day and on Tuesday look to climb into the mid-to-upper-50s.

