Some Miss. lawmakers do not support removal of President Trump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump is on the verge of a second impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives following the deadly attacks on Capitol Hill.

When President Trump was impeached in 2019, no Republicans supported removing him from the Oval.

As of Wednesday, at least five members of the House GOP say they will vote to impeach the President after the attacks. However, that number does not include any other congressional delegation from Mississippi except Democrat Cong. Bennie Thompson.

Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Steven Palazzo, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Sen. Roger Wicker said they do no support removing the President from office. Guest and Thompson were both inside the House Chamber just minutes before the mob stormed inside. Both men and all other lawmakers were escorted out safely.



All of Mississippi lawmakers said they condemn last week’s violence but Guest says that instead of focusing on impeachment House Democrats should focus on uniting the country.



In a statement on Facebook, Congressman Guest wrote, “As we begin preparing for a transfer of power from one administration to another in less than 10 days, I believe it is vitally important to allow our nation to heal, and I believe these actions that are being pushed on the House floor would prevent our nation from beginning the healing process.”

Palazzo also issued the following statement via Twitter:

Thompson said that in order to heal and move the country forward, there has to be truth and accountability.

