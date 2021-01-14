A cold front brings a few showers this evening, then wind on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A weak cold front can bring a few showers tonight. It’s a brief window of opportunity and won’t last long, and not everyone will get rain.

The Next 24 Hours

The cold front will bring a quick increase in clouds this evening with showers possible from about 7 PM until around 11 PM. We’ll cool to the upper 40s and lower 50s through 10 PM. Rain will exit and clouds will follow after midnight. Our low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Friday will be brisk and sunny at times amid occasional clouds. The high temperature will be near 54 degrees. Wind chills will be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures.

The Weekend Forecast

The weekend looks great. Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly. The morning will start with upper 20s, and we will warm to the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and still cool. The morning will start in the mid-to-upper 20s. The afternoon high will be near in the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead

Monday and Tuesday will be calm with gradual warming. Our next significant weather maker could arrive as early as Wednesday night. The timing is of low confidence, and this system could hold off on arriving until Thursday or even Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.