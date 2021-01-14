Betty Jean Shirley, a very caring, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Needham at the age of 74.

She was born October 16, 1946, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and went to her Heavenly home on Monday, January 11, 2021.

She was a homemaker who loved her family and life in general. She enjoyed going to church at Victory Grove Church until her health began to decline and prevented her from being able to attend.

She was one special lady that always thought of others and had a smile for everyone and will be terribly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jasper “Sonny” Shirley of Needham; son, Jasper Shirley of Needham; daughter, Susan Turner of Needham; six grandchildren, James Derrick Jenkins, Alicia Marie King, Justin Michael Shirley, Megan LaDonna Shirley, Hollie Deanne Miller, and Casey Jean Sturdivant; and a number of great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Knapp; daughter, Betty Lou Sturdivant; three brothers, James “Jim” Knapp, William “Bill” Knapp, and David Knapp; and son-in-law, Little David Turner.

Graveside services will be Friday, January 15, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at Camp Springs Cemetery with Sis. Mae Jewel Moore officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the graveside service.

