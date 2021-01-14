Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,603 new confirmed cases added Thursday

There are 2,975 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama.
There are 2,975 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama.(Associated Press)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 2,603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

There have been 329,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 84,862 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,977 confirmed deaths statewide.

Click here for county-by-county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw508242293
Sumter891264188
Marengo1963299852
Pickens1953318890

The state reports 38,229 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,975 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

You may track specific county information in the dashboard.

