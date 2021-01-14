COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,603 new confirmed cases added Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 2,603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
There have been 329,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 84,862 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,977 confirmed deaths statewide.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|# Tested
|Choctaw
|508
|24
|2293
|Sumter
|891
|26
|4188
|Marengo
|1963
|29
|9852
|Pickens
|1953
|31
|8890
The state reports 38,229 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,975 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.
