COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,603 new confirmed cases added Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 2,603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

There have been 329,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 84,862 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,977 confirmed deaths statewide.

Click here for county-by-county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 508 24 2293 Sumter 891 26 4188 Marengo 1963 29 9852 Pickens 1953 31 8890

The state reports 38,229 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,975 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 221,961 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

You may track specific county information in the dashboard.

