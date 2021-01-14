COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new cases, 41 new deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 245,847 as of January 13.
So far, 5,356 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1351
|60
|110
|30
|Kemper
|756
|20
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|5672
|174
|410
|88
|Neshoba
|3310
|149
|197
|56
|Newton
|1851
|42
|86
|14
|Wayne
|1930
|29
|69
|11
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.