Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new cases, 41 new deaths and 220...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new cases, 41 new deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new cases, 41 new deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 245,847 as of January 13.

So far, 5,356 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke13516011030
Kemper75620449
Lauderdale567217441088
Neshoba331014919756
Newton1851428614
Wayne1930296911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
MSDH said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.
MSDH halts new appointments due to vaccine shortage
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health...
No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic, HHS leaders say
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts
COVID: States struggle to ramp up vaccination efforts
Alabama’s demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, for healthcare heroes, and people 75 and older, is...
What? When? Where? Alabama’s vaccine response