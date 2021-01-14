COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,900 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new cases, 41 new deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 245,847 as of January 13.

So far, 5,356 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 182,103 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1351 60 110 30 Kemper 756 20 44 9 Lauderdale 5672 174 410 88 Neshoba 3310 149 197 56 Newton 1851 42 86 14 Wayne 1930 29 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

