Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Five of ten suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list are in custody as of Jan. 14, 2020. The list was first announced Jan. 7.

Allan D. Henderson The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it received anonymous tips Friday, Jan. 8, on the whereabouts of Allan D. Henderson. Authorities arrested Henderson without incident in Jackson. He is in custody at Madison County Correctional Facility pending processing by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Henderson was wanted for absconding supervision. He was granted an earned time release by MDOC in 2016 but had not reported to his probation officer since February 2019.

Henderson was previously convicted of manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a daycare in Pearl. He was also convicted of child abandonment after he left his girlfriend’s nine-month-old child with her deceased body and fled the scene.

Oscar C. McNeil The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was notified Jan. 10, that Oscar C. McNeil turned himself into Warren County Sheriff Martin after being named on the Most Wanted list.

McNeil was wanted by MBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Kevin D. Cope, Jr. MBI also received information Jan. 10 that Kevin D. Cope, Jr. was arrested by Clinton Police Department.

Cope was wanted by MBI and authorities in Amite for two counts of child fondling.

He is in custody at the Amite County Jail.

Jessie Dennis, Jr. MBI was notified Jan. 11 that Jessie Dennis, Jr. was in custody and being held at the Leflore County jail.

Dennis was wanted by MBI and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Burnell E. McCann MBI received information Jan. 12 that Burnell E. McCann was in custody and being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana.

McCann was wanted by MBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

If you have information regarding Mississippi’s Most Wanted, please contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637).

