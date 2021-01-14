High temperatures return to the 60s today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It’s another chilly start to our day today, with temperatures around the 30 degree mark. Despite the cold start, today will be the warmest day this work week, with high temperatures expected to climb into the low-60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy today, with winds occasionally gusting as high as 20 mph. Clouds will increase tonight as a weak cold front will bring a chance of a few light showers between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Morning lows on Friday will be in the mid-30s, with afternoon highs in the low-50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday with breezy conditions. Winds could occasionally gust as high as 25 mph on Friday. Morning lows by Saturday will drop back into the upper-20s. Saturday will be chilly overall, with highs only in the upper-40s under sunny skies. Isolated shower chances will return on Sunday and on Martin Luther King Day, but no major impacts are expected.

Morning lows look to return above freezing by Tuesday. We’ll see a chance of a stray shower on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper-50s. Our next big rainmaker is set to move through on Wednesday. This system looks to bring scattered showers on Wednesday, but severe weather and wintry weather is not expected. High temperatures on Wednesday look to climb into the low-60s.

