Graveside services for John David “Johnny” Ferry, 78, of Riderwood will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scottie Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Mask are required.

Mr. Ferry passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born October 5, 1942, in Butler, Alabama. He was retired from the Choctaw County Board of Education Transportation Department. He was a member of Butler First Assembly of God Church for over 40 years.

Johnny loved his family and especially his grandchildren. Twenty-seven years ago, he became “Bop” when his first grandchild was born. He has been affectionately referred to as “Bop” by his family ever since.

He enjoyed working in his garden and sharing vegetables with his church family. His favorite past time was riding his farm tractors. He was extremely passionate about the outdoors and was a wonderful mechanic who could fix anything.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Peggy Ferry of Riderwood; his mother, Irene Ferry of Riderwood; daughters, Pam Cox (James) of Butler; Jenifer Newton (Doug) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Courtney McCarty (Arin) of Auburn; Nate Newton of Madison, MS; Jocelyn Newton of Madison, MS; brother, Randy Ferry (Warrene) of Laurel, MS; sister, Nancy Windham (Al) of Demopolis, AL; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John H. “Red” Ferry; and granddaughter, Adrienne Renee Newton.

Pallbearers: Christian Bryson, Joe Anderson, David Skinner, James Cox, Doug Newton, Nate Newton, and Arin McCarty.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Butler First Assembly of God Church at PO Box 452, Butler, Alabama 36904.

