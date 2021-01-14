Need a job? The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you are in the job market and looking for something challenging, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department might just have what you’re looking for. The LCSD is holding a two day job fair at the Lauderdale County Dentention Center in downtown Meridian with a variety of jobs available, specifically detention officers and civilian positions.

”I think we offer a competitive salary as well as they’re lots of benefits in terms of retirement, health insurance, paid holidays and opportunity to earn time and a half for overtime,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. “We’re looking for those individuals that might be up to the challenge and want to have somewhere we they can come to work and make a difference in their community.”

The job fair continues Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 and from 1:00 - 3:00.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.