Local officials weigh-in on impeachment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local officials weigh-in their thoughts on President Trump’s impeachment.

The House voted to impeach the President for a second time Wednesday, on a charge that he encouraged an uprising at the U.S. Capitol. State Representative Charles Young Jr. says he is disappointed in the Mississippi leadership.

“I was very disappointed in the congressional leadership. Mississippi leadership, you know this man can just do no wrong in their opinion,” Young said. “So, I was very disappointed in their votes. They represent Mississippi—a third which is minority-based population.”

Young says he is not in favor of their actions, which he says he voiced to the congressional delegation.

Young believes President Trump should be impeached due to the events at the Capitol. “There are still others that still don’t think he should have been impeached. That is just a political issue.”

Senator Tyler McCaughn says impeaching the President will only cause more division in the U.S.

“I don’t think that’s where we need to be. We already have a pandemic going on, we’ve had a very contentious race. And now we’re looking at even more division among our congress. That’s not good,” McCaughn said. “We need to move forward.”

McCaughn says everyone has difference of opinion regarding the impeachment. “There are some that aren’t happy, of course. And there are some that are happy. I do believe, and I will say this, from a senate side everybody here wishes we could move forward with a better unity.”

Both officials agree, the country needs to move forward.

