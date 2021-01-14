Locals react to vaccine shortage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - LEMA Director Odie Barrett says he is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health to get more drive-through sites established in east central Mississippi. Barrett hopes more sites would alleviate the congestion at Lauderdale County’s vaccine drive-through when the vaccine is re-stocked.

MSDH announced a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The department says people who already have an appointment will get vaccinated. Those who do not will have to wait for a large shipment in mid-February.

“We’re trying to get everything situated,” Barrett said. “We’re working with the state department of health. We’re looking at a couple different locations, to have multiple locations and not just one, drive-through location.”

Barrett said he hopes an additional vaccine drive-through will limit traffic and help the distribution plan.

Like many others, resident Gloria Dancy waited for her turn in line to get the vaccine.

“I was ready to take it. I said first chance I get, first opportunity, I would be taking it,” said Dancy. “It was just disappointing.”

Once Gov. Tate Reeves announced people 65-years-old and older caould get the vaccine, Awana Simmons said she was ready.

“I tried again yesterday. I tried again this morning. And then I found out that they said they were out of the vaccine,” Simmons said.

After multiple attempts to schedule an appointment, Simmons said she was surprised there was a shortage of vaccines.

Both Dancy and Simmons look forward to getting the vaccine when it becomes available again.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.