Advertisement

Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle 2 of 4 Alabama players to declare for NFL Draft

Four Alabama players declared for the NFL Draft Thursday afternoon, including Jaylen Waddle and...
Four Alabama players declared for the NFL Draft Thursday afternoon, including Jaylen Waddle and Mac Jones.(Butch Dill | AP)
By Christina Chambers
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Alabama players declared for the NFL Draft Thursday afternoon, including quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and defensive back Patrick Surtain, II.

“We are aware of how the draft works. I listened to my family and prayed about it and thought about it. There’s a lot of work left to do, and I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” said Jones during a virtual press conference in Tuscaloosa.

“This decision was emotional. I’m going to miss the brotherhood and miss the memories we built here. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and I’ll miss it,” said Surtain.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
MSDH said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.
MSDH halts new appointments due to vaccine shortage
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration

Latest News

2020-21 Meridian High School Girl's Basketball Team
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian High School Girl’s Basketball
UWA Tiger logo
UWA football to face Savannah State in Gulf Coast Challenge
Sports 10PM - January 13, 2021
The Meridian girl's basketball team huddles together before practice
MHS girls basketball team ranked No. 17 in the nation