Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle 2 of 4 Alabama players to declare for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Alabama players declared for the NFL Draft Thursday afternoon, including quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and defensive back Patrick Surtain, II.

“We are aware of how the draft works. I listened to my family and prayed about it and thought about it. There’s a lot of work left to do, and I’m looking forward to the next challenge,” said Jones during a virtual press conference in Tuscaloosa.

“This decision was emotional. I’m going to miss the brotherhood and miss the memories we built here. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and I’ll miss it,” said Surtain.

