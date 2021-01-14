Melvin residents anticipate road repair

MELVIN, Ala (WTOK) - One year ago, we spoke with a concerned Choctaw County, Alabama resident who said a large hole in the area is a hazard for drivers. Today, that hole remains but the resident says he’s hopeful for a change.

Resident Ira Carlisle said the hole is not only a pain to look at, but it’s also a danger for drivers. Carlisle works near the eyesore and says he’s been trying to get it fixed for years.

“There’s a lot of traffic that comes through here, a lot of 18-wheeler traffic,” said Carlisle. “It could easily somebody get hurt real bad.”

Carlisle said little progress has been made on the project.

“The local water department moved the main line on what used to be the west side and that was one of the stumbling blocks for them to be able to work on, so they have done that,” said Carlisle.

Gary Doggett won the District 3 Commissioner’s seat in November. One of his campaign promises was to fix the hole.

Doggett told Newscenter 11 fixing the hole is a top priority and anticipates progress to start once working conditions improve.

“It might be springtime before we can start unless we get some dry weather. It’s hard to do anything in that type of work and it’s wet as it is right now,” said Doggett.

Residents say the problem started in the spring of 2018.

