MHS girls basketball team ranked #17 in the nation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian High School girls basketball team is undefeated and has been dominant this season. With that has come recognition around the state of Mississippi as the best team in the state.

Now the Wildcats are getting national attention. MaxPreps has ranked the Wildcats the #17 in the nation and the #1 team in the state of Mississippi.

Head coach Deneshia Faulkner is excited to see her team in this position and being recognized.

“I mean it’s a big deal because we have been through a lot of ups and downs with this program,” said Faulkner. “You know we have been through a lot and these girls have overcome a lot. They have put in an exceptional amount of work and I’m excited to see it pay off. I know we aim for state championships titles but there are other things out there as well and think this is something they will never forget.”

