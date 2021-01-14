Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi National Guard is preparing for service in support of civil authorities in Washington D. C. for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

The MSNG’s mission as Task Force Mississippi is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia as we honor the time honored tradition and peaceful transition of authority.

The MSNG’s first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while we assist civil authorities in maintaining good order and peace within the area of operation. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security. The MSNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of the citizens in their state. This situation is fluid, but the National Guard’s reaction and support remains constant.

Governor Tate Reeves’ Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, published the following message yesterday in response to a Mississippi legislator’s request for Mississippi National Guard support stating, “The governor told the Mississippi National Guard to send troops if necessary even before the riots at the Capitol last week. Certainly, nothing has changed. There is no finer security force than the Mississippi National Guard, and they are always ready to assist national security if called upon.”

The MSNG is part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers from various states activated in support of civil authorities in the District of Columbia. The MSNG stands ready to respond to any mission in support of our state and nation to protect citizens and infrastructure during times of emergency and natural disasters.

2-2-2Task Force Mississippi Supports PI59MSNG continues our mission supporting the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force assisting the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since March 2020, providing approximately 1,100 Soldiers and Airmen serving as first responders for COVID-19 community-based testing sites and vaccination sites across the state. The MSNG remains vigilant and ready to respond in support of our local, state, and national communities. Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure the integrity of a peaceful transition during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Safety and mission integrity are essential to maintain Operational Security for the Soldiers and Airmen serving in the Mississippi National Guard. At this time, the Mississippi National Guard is not releasing the name of activated unit, personnel strength, departure locations or departure times. Thank you for your support to the Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, their families and the communities in which they serve.

