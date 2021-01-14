MSDH: 52,000 vaccination appointments set for next two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s vaccination centers promise to be busy in the coming weeks, with some 52,000 vaccination appointments set through the next two weeks.

The Mississippi State Department of Health tweeted the news Wednesday night.

“This accounts for all available vaccine until new supplies arrive in February,” the tweet states. “No new appointments accepted now, but second doses may still be scheduled.”

We are pleased that recent efforts have resulted in 52,000 residents with vaccination appointments through the next two weeks. This accounts for all available vaccine until new supplies arrive in February. No new appointments accepted now, but second doses may still be scheduled. pic.twitter.com/NycNUwTydI — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 14, 2021

MSDH announced Wednesday that it would not be allowing any more appointments for the vaccination, saying all the available supplies had been allocated.

“The intensity of immediate demand did exceed capacity,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Through January 14th, 77,223 people in Mississippi had received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 8,606 had received the first and second doses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.