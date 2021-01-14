Advertisement

MSDH: 52,000 vaccination appointments set for next two weeks

Mississippi’s vaccination centers promise to be busy in the coming weeks.
Mississippi’s vaccination centers promise to be busy in the coming weeks.(Courtesy of CHI Health)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s vaccination centers promise to be busy in the coming weeks, with some 52,000 vaccination appointments set through the next two weeks.

The Mississippi State Department of Health tweeted the news Wednesday night.

“This accounts for all available vaccine until new supplies arrive in February,” the tweet states. “No new appointments accepted now, but second doses may still be scheduled.”

MSDH announced Wednesday that it would not be allowing any more appointments for the vaccination, saying all the available supplies had been allocated.

“The intensity of immediate demand did exceed capacity,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Through January 14th, 77,223 people in Mississippi had received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 8,606 had received the first and second doses.

