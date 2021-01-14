Nick Saban wins 2020 Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was given the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Wednesday night.

Saban also won the Bryant Award in 2003 while he was head coach at LSU. The only other Bama head coach to win the award was Gene Stallings in 1992.

This season, Saban led the Tide to a 13-0 record and a perfect season amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a win in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game Monday night in Miami.

The award is given each year to a coach selected for their contributions both on and off the field. The award is given after all bowl games conclude for the year and is voted on by the National Sports Media Association.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.