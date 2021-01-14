Advertisement

Police search for suspect in child molestation case

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for a man they say had inappropriate contact with a family member.

Police say Dexter Dunnigan, 28, conducted himself inappropriately toward his 14-year-old cousin.

“We have tried several times to contact Mr. Dunnigan to get him to come in. We are asking the public that if they know where he is to contact Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Anderson said the incident took place in December and involved Dunnigan allegedly groping his 14-year-old cousin.

“Anything dealing with a child we take seriously. The investigation went into the details and it turns out there might be some truth to it. A warrant has been issued for his arrest,” Anderson said.

Dunnigan has a warrant issued for child molestation and police are asking the public for his whereabouts.

“This is a prime example of the serious nature and innocence of a child. The child is the victim and they will be victimized for the rest of their lives,” Anderson said.

If you have any information, you’re ask to call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

