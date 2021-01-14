Graveside services for Roy Hugh Bruister, 74, of Butler will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Sterling Cemetery in Butler with Bobby Keahey officiating. The family will greet guest in the church fellowship hall following the graveside service.

Mr. Bruister passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born June 29, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He was a retired banker and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn K. Bruister of Butler; son, Major Jonathon Lee Bruister (Julie) of Fort Belvoir, VA; daughter, Christy McKone (Garrett) of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Patrick Bowers, Kendall McKone, Kameryn McKone, Kate McKone, and Willis McKone; brother, Bobby Bruister (Sherri) of Butler; and sister, Sondra Stafford of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Bruister and Elaine Williams Bruister.

Pallbearers: Tim Stafford, Kirk Bruister, Brian Horton, Trey Golden, T.J. Stafford, Chris Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Jeremy Nolan, and Bo Keahey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EOD Wounded Warrior Foundation by visiting https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E110509&id=368

