Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Clarence Claxton, 55, of Jackson, Miss.
He is a Black male, bald, 5′ 9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes.
Claxton was last seen walking Thursday, Jan. 14, at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County. At the time he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and carrying a gray and black bag and gray and black backpack.
His family says Claxton has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
