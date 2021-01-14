Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Clarence Claxton, 55, of Jackson, Miss.

He is a Black male, bald, 5′ 9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes.

Claxton was last seen walking Thursday, Jan. 14, at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County. At the time he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and carrying a gray and black bag and gray and black backpack.

His family says Claxton has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

