Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Clarence Claxton, 55, the subject of a Silver Alert in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 14, 2021.
Clarence Claxton, 55, the subject of a Silver Alert in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 14, 2021.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Clarence Claxton, 55, of Jackson, Miss.

He is a Black male, bald, 5′ 9″, 150 pounds with brown eyes.

Claxton was last seen walking Thursday, Jan. 14, at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Beasley Road in Hinds County. At the time he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and carrying a gray and black bag and gray and black backpack.

His family says Claxton has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
MSDH said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.
MSDH halts new appointments due to vaccine shortage
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration

Latest News

Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Melvin residents anticipate road repair
Melvin residents anticipate road repair
Locals react to vaccine shortage
Locals react to vaccine shortage
Local officials weigh-in on impeachment
Local officials weigh-in on impeachment
Congratulations local educators!
Congratulations local educators!