Temperatures swing up and down around a cold front on Thursday and Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weather will be cold but calm as our week winds down toward the weekend.

This Weekend

The weekend starts with a sunny Saturday. We’ll start the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. The afternoon will warm into the upper 40s beneath sunshine. Sunday will start with sun, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. The day will warm from mid-to-upper 20s in the morning to mid-50s in the afternoon. Those increasing clouds can mean a chance for precipitation overnight Sunday that lasts through Monday morning.

This weekend will be chilly but dry. (WTOK)

Out Next Weather Maker

That Sunday night to Monday morning chance for precipitation is the result of our next weather maker. Right now, that system looks starved for moisture. It may be that we don’t get anything more than an increase in clouds. If it can tap some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, there may be a chance for some spotty rain or even a few snowflakes on Monday morning. This will not be of the same magnitude as the snowfall we experienced this past Monday. Again, I emphasize, we may not get anything more than an increase in clouds from this system.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be warmer with the approach of a cold front. Lingering clouds will gradually clear this evening. We will cool into the upper 30s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 32 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 61 degrees. That warmth will be brief, and we will cool behind the cold front on Friday.

