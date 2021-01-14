Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian High School Girl’s Basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School girl’s basketball team has been selected as this week’s ‘Total Pain Care Team of the Week’ for being nationally ranked for girl’s basketball.

The Lady Cats found out Wednesday they had been ranked No. 17 in the nation as well as No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

A big congratulations to Coach Deneshia Faulkner and her team for this amazing accomplishment!

Meridian is 10-0 on the season. The Lady Cats next game is at home against Petal on Jan. 22.

