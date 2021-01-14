Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian High School Girl’s Basketball

2020-21 Meridian High School Girl's Basketball Team
2020-21 Meridian High School Girl's Basketball Team(Lady Cats Basketball Twitter)
By Ellie French
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School girl’s basketball team has been selected as this week’s ‘Total Pain Care Team of the Week’ for being nationally ranked for girl’s basketball.

The Lady Cats found out Wednesday they had been ranked No. 17 in the nation as well as No. 1 in the state by MaxPreps.

A big congratulations to Coach Deneshia Faulkner and her team for this amazing accomplishment!

Meridian is 10-0 on the season. The Lady Cats next game is at home against Petal on Jan. 22.

