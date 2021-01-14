Congratulations local educators!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday was a special day for two staff members at the Meridian Public School District. One person was Shannon Miller, the principal at West Hills Elementary. She was recognized as the Administrator of the Year.

“Literally, I am speechless! I thought this was a welcome back to school parade for the children that Dr. Carter had put together, and so I’m just filled with gratitude. I’m so grateful to work with such amazing staff,” Miller said. “I walked into an amazing situation that they built a culture, and a foundation here that was laid, and this year has been amazing, even throughout the pandemic.”

Mindy Mendiola, a 7th grade teacher at Northwest Middle School, was chosen to be the Teacher of the Year. She has been teaching at Northwest for 6 years.

“I’m like, really surprised and really grateful for it. I didn’t think I was going to get this,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola said dealing with the pandemic as a teacher has been a challenge, but she is making the best of it.

“It’s been quite a challenge with us going virtual and then coming back with the kids, but we’ve been making it with the support of the staff and our admin, we’ve been making it through,” Mendiola said.

A parade featuring the marching band and people in cars was also held for the teacher and administrator of the year.

