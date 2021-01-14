What? When? Where? Alabama’s vaccine response

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, for healthcare heroes, and people 75 and older, is much higher than the amount of vaccine available.

This is a snapshot of where the state is now in offering the vaccine and how you can get on the waiting list to receive the vaccine.

Right now Alabama is in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution. Phase 1a is primarily for frontline health workers (inpatient and outpatient) and some first responders. ADPH recently indicated that law enforcement, firefighters and those who are 75 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, January 18. The most important thing to know is right now you cannot schedule vaccine appointments by calling hospitals directly.

OVERALL Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older. While trying to address the needs of Alabamians in the currently identified groups, ADPH is working to improve COVID-19 vaccine scheduling capabilities by creating an online registration portal in addition to its toll-free hotline. As of January 14, there are no more appointments available at county health departments. The call center, at 1-855-566-5333, will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list. Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available. Hotline personnel are working to schedule people in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.

TUSCALOOSA If you are 75, or you are in one of the eligible groups identified by ADPH in Phase 1a, then you can click below to register to receive the Pfizer vaccine as long as supplies last.

Click here for the form to register for the vaccine in Tuscaloosa. DCH’s screening, testing and vaccination building is in the parking lot just west of DCH Regional Medical Center.

Vaccine appointments are available: Monday and Friday, 1 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6:20 p.m.

You may watch a video demonstrating how to register. Click here to watch it on YouTube. After you submit the registration form, you will receive a confirmation email and additional instructions.

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.

