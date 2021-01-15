Advertisement

ADPH: COVID-19 Percent positive rate down slightly in Alabama

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the percent positive rate is 17.8% which is down from a 20% rate last week.

Why is that number important? Doctors say it shows the scope of spread in the community. State health leaders say it’s likely going to take several months, with help from COVID-19 vaccines, before things start to get back to whatever normal will look like.

“I would certainly urge caution. We are glad that it is below 20% but that’s really an exceedingly high percent when what we would like to see is less than 5% so we have a long way to go to get to that level,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Landers says the overarching message here is COVID-19 is still very much alive and well and spreading in Alabama and you need to do your part to help slow it down.

