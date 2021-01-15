COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,342 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday, bringing the state total to 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths since the pandemic started.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1364 60 110 30 Kemper 757 20 44 9 Lauderdale 5724 177 410 88 Neshoba 3325 150 196 56 Newton 1865 42 86 14 Wayne 1961 30 69 11

MSDH also is reporting over 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

