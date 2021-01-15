COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,342 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday, bringing the state total to 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths since the pandemic started.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1364
|60
|110
|30
|Kemper
|757
|20
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|5724
|177
|410
|88
|Neshoba
|3325
|150
|196
|56
|Newton
|1865
|42
|86
|14
|Wayne
|1961
|30
|69
|11
MSDH also is reporting over 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
