COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,342 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,342 COVID-19 cases, 55 additional deaths and 220 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday, bringing the state total to 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths since the pandemic started.

Click here for county-by-county data.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke13646011030
Kemper75720449
Lauderdale572417741088
Neshoba332515019656
Newton1865428614
Wayne1961306911

MSDH also is reporting over 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

