Crimenet 01_14_21
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate David Anthony Monk.
Monk is a 34-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 183 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with commercial burglary.
If you know where Monk can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
