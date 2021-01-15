Crimenet 01_14_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate David Anthony Monk.

Monk is a 34-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 2″ in height, weighing 183 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with commercial burglary.

If you know where Monk can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.