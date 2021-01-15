Advertisement

EMCF awards GEDs to 18 graduates

East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lost Gap held its G.E.D. graduation ceremony earlier this week, as 18 certificates were awarded to inmates.(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Correctional Facility in Lost Gap held its G.E.D. graduation ceremony earlier this week, as 18 certificates were awarded to inmates.

According to Deputy Warden of Programs Ray Rice, no other correctional facility in the state of Mississippi had as many G.E.D. graduates as EMCF.

Because of COVID, the event had a very small audience and was recorded and will be sent to the relatives of the offenders for their viewing.

