Friday is cooler and windy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the mid-30s to low-40s on our Friday morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Friday, but high temperatures will be almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday due to the weak frontal passage from earlier this evening. The main story today will be the windy conditions. Sustained winds will be between 10 and 20 mph throughout the day, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph possible, out of the west-southwest.

Winds will start to pick up by the mid-morning hours, and then die down again heading into the early evening hours. Use extra caution on the roads if driving a high profile vehicle. Minor tree damage is also a possibility. We look to see mostly clear skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-20s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Saturday, but highs will only climb into the upper-40s and low-50s. We’ll get a few degrees warmer on Sunday as clouds increase. Sunday is now expected to stay dry.

Martin Luther King Day will feature mostly sunny skies with lows around 30 degrees and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. MLK Day is now expected to be entirely dry. Clouds will increase again on Tuesday while high temperatures climb into the low-60s with dry conditions. Rain chances look to return late-Wednesday and into Thursday. Exact timing of the next storm system may change as there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

