Governor extends executive order, mask mandate

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates until Feb. 3, at...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates until Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended Executive Order 1535 Friday. It’s now in effect until Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.

The following counties are currently under a county wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

“It is important that we continue to take this virus seriously. We are working on getting Mississippians vaccinated, but continue to social distance, keep gatherings small and wear your mask,” said Reeves.

A copy of the executive order 1542 appears below:

