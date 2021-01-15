IRS: File your taxes online for free, now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - If you want to get a jump on tax season, the IRS “Free File” program is now open. It’s available to anyone who makes an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less.

The service is free, but a government audit found that 14 million people ended up paying for tax assistance with their 2019 returns.

The IRS says it has tried to make it easier for people to find its free resources. The agency also has Free File Fillable Forms, or electronic federal tax forms, you may fill out and file online for free. If you choose this option, you should know how to prepare your own tax return. Please note, it is the only IRS Free File option available for taxpayers whose income (AGI) is greater than $72,000.

Pick an option based on your income

Income $72,000 and below: Free federal tax filing on an IRS partner site State tax filing (free with some offers) Guided preparation – simply answer questions Online service does all the math

Income above $72,000: Free electronic forms you fill out and file yourself No state tax filing You should know how to prepare paper forms Basic calculations with limited guidance

Find more information from the IRS here.

