Meridian Airport Authority president discusses CDC travel guidelines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says proof of a negative COVID-19 test is now among the list of things you need if you plan on catching a flight to the United States soon. That applies to anyone visiting the U.S. and residents returning from foreign countries.

Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams weighs in on the new guidelines.

“They have had a lot of good information and good guidance through this and if they believe that this is a good move at this point, I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Williams.

The CDC said the latest protocols stem from the presence of different coronavirus strains across the country.

“We have it in the U.S., we have it in other countries, but if there are different strains in other countries let’s reduce that transmission,” said Williams. “The testing, while it has some limitations, the testing helps to do that.”

So, what happens if travelers fail to show proof of a negative COVID test or are not tested at all? The CDC said the airline cannot let those passengers board.

“I think we just have to follow their guidance; I mean they’ve gotten us this far,” said Williams. “I think we’re on the downhill slide.”

This order goes into effect on January 26, just two weeks after it was signed on Tuesday. For more information, click here.

