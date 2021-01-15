Meridian Freedom Project talks about the future

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project is ready for further growth. That’s why leaders of the program say they are holding a strategic planning session Friday.

“We’ve invited board members, staff members, stakeholders, parents, and just other donors in the community to just come together to create some common goals that we can work on to further grow our program,” said Adrian Cross, the executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.

Cross said that although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things, the culture has stayed the same and there is still excitement for what 2021 will have to offer.

“Although we can’t do educational travel, we do virtual tours, we’re touring colleges virtually and other things like that and we’re continuing with the legacy of all of the freedom projects to just continue to create an academically capable, socially conscious, and mentally disciplined group of young leaders,” explained Cross.

The event was held at the Meridian Community College Riley Workforce Center.

“We just appreciate everybody who’s taking part in today’s planning, especially our facilitator Mr. Skip Scaggs, we just appreciate everybody for their input and we look forward to greater things to come,” Cross said.

“Definitely check out our Facebook page. We post often because we want the community to know what we’re doing to invest in the youth, so that they can have more choices. So check out our Facebook page.”

The Meridian Freedom Project was started in 2013.

