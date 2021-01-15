Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired

Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to Mississippi this week.

The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners.

The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners to address both geographic and racial disparities.

MSDH anticipates there will be additional drive through appointments, in more locations, the week of Jan. 25 based on vaccine expected to be available at the end of next week. A steady supply is expected to be available to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received a first dose.

The anticipated arrival of significantly more vaccine in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply Mississippi is currently receiving weekly.

