Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine was allocated to Mississippi this week.
The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners.
The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners to address both geographic and racial disparities.
|MSDH anticipates there will be additional drive through appointments, in more locations, the week of Jan. 25 based on vaccine expected to be available at the end of next week.
|A steady supply is expected to be available to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received a first dose.
The anticipated arrival of significantly more vaccine in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply Mississippi is currently receiving weekly.
