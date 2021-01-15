Mississippi Power receives award for storm response

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power has been named a recipient of the Edison Electric Institute’s Emergency Response Award for the company’s storm restoration efforts in 2020.

EEI’s Emergency Response Award recognizes recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges after an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting. “Over the past year, many of our nation’s electric companies and their customers have endured historic storms and wildfires and other significant weather-related events” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Working around the clock to restore power safely and quickly to customers and deploying mutual assistance crews to support impacted companies are hallmarks of the electric power industry. When disasters strike, impacted and neighboring electric companies are quick to assess damage and to respond and assist with restoration. “I am deeply proud of our employees’ commitment to our customers, especially in storm events when customers are counting on us most,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, our crews worked around the clock to safely serve our customers and help our neighbors.”

Mississippi Power’s storm team also assisted utilities in Pennsylvania and New York City following Isaias, in Lake Charles, La., after Laura, in Mobile after Sally and in Florida after Eta.

