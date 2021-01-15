Advertisement

Mississippi’s mask mandates set to expire Friday

Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.(WRDW)
By Ashley garner and Justin Dixon
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are 78 counties under a mask mandate in Mississippi, however, that order is set to expire Friday at 5 p.m. It is unclear at this time if Gov. Tate Reeves will extend the order or let it expire.

Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in areas most impacted by the virus. In addition to the mask mandates, he limited social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The state has seen a recent spike in cases since the mandates were put into place. However, health leaders said they were expecting a surge in cases following the holidays.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, Gov. Reeves says it’s important to get it out to the public.
Earlier this week, he announced that citizens over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions can receive the vaccine. But the state’s supply on hand has already been committed to individuals and new appointments for vaccines are not being taken.

Health officials continue to encourage people to social distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands to slow the spread of the virus.

It is expected that Gov. Reeves will announce his plans to either extend the mask order or let it expire Friday. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
(Left) Rep. Charles Young Jr. Democrat District 82. (Right) Senator Tyler McCaughn Republican...
Local officials weigh-in on impeachment
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine...
Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired
Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Washington
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the percent positive rate is 17.8% which is down...
ADPH: COVID-19 Percent positive rate down slightly in Alabama
Annual MLK services set
MLK service set for Sunday at historic Meridian church