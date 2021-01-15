MLK service set for Sunday at historic Meridian church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration at Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church will take place Sunday evening, with some changes this year due to COVID.

There will be no candlelight march this year but the service will still be held at the church at 610 38th Avenue where Dr. King spoke in 1967 during the Civil Rights movement. Reverend Gary Houston says it was a powerful moment in Meridian’s history and that Dr. King’s message still rings true over 50 years later.

”Being in this place kind of brings you back to that time and space where he came at a time where there was so much hurt,” said Houston. “Rightly so. But he brought a word of healing. He brought a word of strength and future. Futuristic thinking. That yes we are here today, but tomorrow can be a better day. And that’s our message. That’s our faith and that’s our hope.”

Only 50 people will be allowed in the sanctuary for Sunday’s service which begins at 6:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Keep Hope Alive, Moving from Chaos to Community”. For more information, call 601-693-9767 or 601-490-0759.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.