Neshoba school hopes to inspire students with new building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central High School held a ribbon cutting for the newest development on campus— a cafeteria. The stand-alone facility has a drop-down projector system, new kitchen, high tables and booths.

Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley says the project was expected to cost $2.2 million dollars. Instead, Brantley says the new cafeteria was $27,000 dollars under the bid price.

The groundbreaking was held in October 2019, the doors opened up for students on January 7th of this year.

Brantley says it was all in the strategic plan to build a first-class facility for students and Neshoba County. He hopes the building will inspire students.

“We are always striving here to continue to improve.” Brantley said, “It’s a daily improvement for our students and our staff. We want to show them by building the best facilities that we don’t settle for second best.”

The cafeteria will also be used for class meetings, parent night, and other events.

Brantley says fortunately, the COVID pandemic did not interfere with the development of the project. However, he says social distancing protocols have changed how people interact inside the cafeteria.

“It’s changed kind of the way we eat right now. Now, we have about half of the students come in during a lunch period.” Brantley said, “Versus having all of them. But at least they are not going through just getting a sack lunch. We rotate them out and give them a chance to eat in the new cafeteria at times.”

The cafeteria can seat 366 people, Brantley says.

