Advertisement

Neshoba school hopes to inspire students with new building

Booth tables inside new Neshoba Central High School cafeteria.
Booth tables inside new Neshoba Central High School cafeteria.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central High School held a ribbon cutting for the newest development on campus— a cafeteria. The stand-alone facility has a drop-down projector system, new kitchen, high tables and booths.

Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley says the project was expected to cost $2.2 million dollars. Instead, Brantley says the new cafeteria was $27,000 dollars under the bid price.

The groundbreaking was held in October 2019, the doors opened up for students on January 7th of this year.

Brantley says it was all in the strategic plan to build a first-class facility for students and Neshoba County. He hopes the building will inspire students.

“We are always striving here to continue to improve.” Brantley said, “It’s a daily improvement for our students and our staff. We want to show them by building the best facilities that we don’t settle for second best.”

The cafeteria will also be used for class meetings, parent night, and other events.

Brantley says fortunately, the COVID pandemic did not interfere with the development of the project. However, he says social distancing protocols have changed how people interact inside the cafeteria.

“It’s changed kind of the way we eat right now. Now, we have about half of the students come in during a lunch period.” Brantley said, “Versus having all of them. But at least they are not going through just getting a sack lunch. We rotate them out and give them a chance to eat in the new cafeteria at times.”

The cafeteria can seat 366 people, Brantley says.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
(Left) Rep. Charles Young Jr. Democrat District 82. (Right) Senator Tyler McCaughn Republican...
Local officials weigh-in on impeachment
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

Latest News

Meridian City Hall
City leaders discuss possible sports-plex
Business owners address Meridian city leaders.
Meridian business owners address 22nd Avenue project plans
Reese and Kennedy McKay on snow day in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia family shares snow day traditions
A virtual MLK celebration will be livestreamed from Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary...
Virtual MLK celebration planned at historic church