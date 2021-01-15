A graveside service for Thelma James Hurtt Lowery, 95, of Choctaw City will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pennington.

Mrs. Lowery passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her home in Choctaw City. She was born September 16, 1925, in Choctaw County, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Lowery of Choctaw City; son James M. Hurtt (Marcelete) of Choctaw City; daughters, Patsy Reedy (Rick) of Fairhope; Peggy Pritchett (Bobby) of Thomaston; and Penny Kiker (Jerry) of Jasper; step-son, William “Will” Roberson Lowery of Salisbury, Maryland; 8 grandchildren, Lori, Patrick, James Jr., Delsey, Robin, Lee, Bryan and Krista; 15 great-grandchildren, Tori, Cole, Jay, Josh, Sophie, Kate, Trace, Elliot, Trey, Jack, Scout, Gali, Alea, Tennison, Riley, and Kimmons; and great-great grandchildren, Blakley Selden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Porter James and Annie Laura Ferguson James; her husband Selden Monroe Hurtt, who passed away June 13, 1990; 5 brothers; and 1 sister.

