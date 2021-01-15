Advertisement

Thelma James Hurtt Lowery

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
A graveside service for Thelma James Hurtt Lowery, 95, of Choctaw City will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pennington.

Mrs. Lowery passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her home in Choctaw City. She was born September 16, 1925, in Choctaw County, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Lowery of Choctaw City; son James M. Hurtt (Marcelete) of Choctaw City; daughters, Patsy Reedy (Rick) of Fairhope; Peggy Pritchett (Bobby) of Thomaston; and Penny Kiker (Jerry) of Jasper; step-son, William “Will” Roberson Lowery of Salisbury, Maryland; 8 grandchildren, Lori, Patrick, James Jr., Delsey, Robin, Lee, Bryan and Krista; 15 great-grandchildren, Tori, Cole, Jay, Josh, Sophie, Kate, Trace, Elliot, Trey, Jack, Scout, Gali, Alea, Tennison, Riley, and Kimmons; and great-great grandchildren, Blakley Selden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Porter James and Annie Laura Ferguson James; her husband Selden Monroe Hurtt, who passed away June 13, 1990; 5 brothers; and 1 sister.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

