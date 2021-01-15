Advertisement

Mississippi National Guard to deploy to Washington

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi National Guard held a news conference Friday to discuss their plan to deploy to Washington for the 59th Presidential Inauguration next Wednesday.

The MSNG will provide military and strategic assistance to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia.

The MSNG’s first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while assisting civil authorities in maintaining good order and peace. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security.

