Wind eases as chill returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re heading into a dry, cool weekend.

Tonight’s Forecast

The wind will gradually diminish tonight, but it will still be up around 9-12 mph through much of the night - high enough to prevent us from cooling into the 20s in most areas. Clouds this evening will clear out. We’ll cool to the upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 30 degrees.

This Weekend

Saturday will be sunny and cool. The day will begin near 30 degrees. The high will be near 49 degrees. Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday, but we’ll still see some sun. The day will begin in the upper 20s and warm into the mid-50s. So Saturday will be the brighter half of the weekend, and Sunday will be (slightly) warmer half of the weekend.

A Meteorology Moment

Low pressure over the Great Lakes is a fun science moment. Cold air swings around low pressure from the north. The leading edge of that cold air on the move is a cold front. Warm air flows northward up the eastern side of the low pressure circulation. The leading edge of that warm air on the move is a warm front. What has happened over the Great Lakes is called an occlusion - the cold front has wound all the way around the low pressure circulation and caught up to the warm front. This low pressure will weaken gradually and perhaps reorganize to form a new storm system. While it sits and weakens, it’s still sending some cold air southward for us this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.