114TH MP Company deploys to Washington, D.C. to provide security during Biden’s inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi National Guard unit has been activated to assist in providing security at next week’s presidential inauguration.

The local troops will be aiding with securing the U.S. Capitol building and grounds in Washington, D.C., which was overrun by armed protestors last week. The 114th military police company has seen its share of action.

They most recently were deployed to Kuwait.

This time they’re headed to the Nation’s Capitol to serve as security where, for the first time, the threat is domestic.

One-hundred members of the 114th military police company are arriving in D.C. Friday night where they will be part of a nationwide deployment of 20-thousand troops guarding the presidential inauguration activities.

Adjutant General Janson Boyles said, “Logistics support, of course there’s actually police work to do. There is freedom of movement to do where they’re controlling traffic, but there’s certainly a security mission and I suspect with the skill sets we’re sending that we are the type of unit you would use in a security situation.”

Boyles says the group is highly trained and has been in more dangerous scenarios overseas. Their day-to-day jobs also preparing them for this mission.

“So we have a lot of experience on this deployment. What really sort of resonates with me is that we got about 25 percent of this group are men and women who are deputy sheriffs, policeman in their communities. We got some highway patrolman. So we got great leadership going in addition to everyone else who’s trying to be a military police man in the army,” said Boyles.

With planned armed protests at Mississippi’s State Capitol this Sunday, there’s a chance more guard members could join the already 1,100 already on duty helping with Covid vaccines.

It’s unclear how long the mission will last for these troops but they will likely remain in Washington until any credible threats are gone.

