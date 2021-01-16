Advertisement

Autopsy ordered after inmate death at EMCF

(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Jan. 16, 2021
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died on January 15, 2021 at around 4:30pm.

Officers discovered Cortez Wooten unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff immediately administered CPR. Paramedics arrived within a few minutes. Wooten, 27, was later pronounced dead at the facility.

He was serving a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and armed robbery in Grenada County. Wooten was sentenced in January 2012.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

