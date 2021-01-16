COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 new cases reported Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,680 new cases and 70 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 250,869 as of January 15.

So far, 5,481 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,969,970 as of January 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 198,888 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

