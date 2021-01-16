Advertisement

Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, dies

Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Jan. 15 at age 83.
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Jan. 15 at age 83.(Michelle Sessums Lewis/Facebook)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Union, Miss., mayor, Noah Maxwell “Max” Sessums, 83, died Friday after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. He went into the hospital Dec. 26.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, at Union City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

The family requests masks and social distancing for all who are attending the graveside service.

Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Friday, Jan. 15.
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Friday, Jan. 15.(Michelle Sessums Lewis/Facebook)
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Friday, Jan. 15.
Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Friday, Jan. 15.(Michelle Sessums Lewis/Facebook)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington, D.C.
Mississippi National Guard activated for inauguration
Dexter Dunnigan, 28, has a warrant issued for child molestation.
Police search for suspect in child molestation case
Five of the original ten people on Mississippi's Most Wanted list announced Jan. 7, 2020, are...
Five suspects from Mississippi’s Most Wanted list arrested
Gov. Reeves set limits on all but four counties in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mississippi’s mask mandates set to expire Friday
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 vaccine...
Miss. State Dept. of Health: More vaccine acquired

Latest News

MLK service set for Sunday at historic Meridian church
MLK service set for Sunday at historic Meridian church
Philadelphia students get MacBook laptops
Philadelphia students get MacBook laptops
Neshoba school hopes to inspire students with new building
Neshoba school hopes to inspire students with new building
Locals react to state distributing more COVID vaccine
Locals react to state distributing more COVID vaccine