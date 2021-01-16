Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, dies

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Union, Miss., mayor, Noah Maxwell “Max” Sessums, 83, died Friday after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. He went into the hospital Dec. 26.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, at Union City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

The family requests masks and social distancing for all who are attending the graveside service.

Former Union mayor, Max Sessums, died Friday, Jan. 15. (Michelle Sessums Lewis/Facebook)

